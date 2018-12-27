Israel strikes on Syria threatened two civilian flights – Russia Defence Ministry

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Israeli air strikes against Syria on Tuesday night had threatened two civilian flights.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that Syrian air defences have destroyed 87 per cent of the missiles fired by Israeli warplanes, and intercepted 14 of the 16 Israeli missiles fired at targets near Damascus.

Syrian media reported that three Syrian soldiers were wounded in the attack.

A spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, said:

“Provocative acts by the Israeli Air Force endangered two passenger jets when six of their F-16s carried out air strikes on Syria from Lebanese airspace.”

According to media reports, the Syrian army did not activate the surface-to-air missiles and electronic combat means in order not to cause “a disaster”, and allowed the air navigation control in Damascus airport to redirect the civil flight to the Russian-operated Hmeimim Air Base.

Share this: Tweet



