Israeli forces kill two fugitive gunmen in West Bank for resisting arrest

Israeli forces have killed two fugitive gunmen in back-to-back raids in the occupied West Bank, saying they had resisted arrest when confronted.

Hamas claimed them as its members, an indication of the Islamist faction’s resilience in areas controlled by its more moderate Palestinian rivals.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a man stabbed two Israeli police officers in the walled Old City of Jerusalem, another area where Palestinians seek statehood, and was shot dead.

Israeli Police say the man’s identity was not immediately clear.

According to an Israeli police spokeswoman, she said;

“During overnight operations by the Israeli National counter terrorism unit the ‘Yamam’ two terrorists were shot and killed. Both the terrorists were involved in recent terrorist attacks, one of the terrorist attacks that have taken place two Israelis were killed just over two months ago and in a second operation that took place the second terrorist that was killed was behind the shooting attack that took place few days ago where a woman was injured seriously and unfortunately her baby passed away in hospital.”

