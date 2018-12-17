Kenya electricity strategy plan set to provide electricity for Kenyans by 2022

The Kenya Government has launched National Electrification Strategy in partnership with the World Bank.

The plan is expected to provide universal access to electricity for all Kenyans by year 2022.

The Secretary, Ministry of Energy,Kenya Mister Charles Keter said the total access to electricity stands at 75 percent and this new plan will tackle the challenges of bringing the entire country under electrification .

The World Bank Country Director, Felipe Jaramillo said the bank is ready to help Kenya extend modern, affordable, reliable and clean energy services to all its citizens.

Currently, the Bank is financing electrification under the ongoing Kenya Electricity Modernization Project and Kenya Off-grid Solar Access Project which targets 235,000 and 1.3 million beneficiaries.

