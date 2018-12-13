Home News Africa Kenya launches new currency to aid the visually impaired
The Central Bank in Kenya has launched new coins with features to assist the visually impaired.

The coins shows the country’s wildlife with a giraffe, rhino, lion and elephant drawn on 1, 5, 10 and 20 shilling coins.

Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta says a nation’s currency is not merely for exchange of value but to record history and celebrate the country’s natural environment.

The Governor,Central Bank of Kenyan , Patrick Njoroge says circulation has commenced and the old coins will be phased out gradually.

