Kurdish militia to make tough choices as US withdraws troops

The Kurdish militia in Syria is facing choices again after the United States announced that it started pulling troops home from Syria.

Representatives of the Kurdish militia in the East bank of the River Euphrates met with a French presidential adviser .

France says it would support Syrian Democratic Forces on anti-terrorism actions.

But Sarikis Kassargian, a Syrian political analyst, said for the Kurdish militia, the most practical way is to look for help from the Syrian government and admit Syrian government’s control of the area.

Share this: Tweet



