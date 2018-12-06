Home Nigeria Kwara governor presents N158bn budget proposal for 2019
Kwara governor presents N158bn budget proposal for 2019
Kwara governor presents N158bn budget proposal for 2019

Kwara governor presents N158bn budget proposal for 2019

Army appoints new Commanders for Operation for Lafiya Dole

FEC to deliberate on 2019 budget proposal on Friday

National Assembly staff suspend 3-day warning strike

Aisha Buhari urges Nigerian women to vote Buhari again

Court gives EFCC, DSS, Police 72 hours to produce Diezani

Kwara state governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed has presented a budget proposal of #157.5 billion before the state house of assembly for the 2019 fiscal year.

The proposal which is 1 billion naira higher than that of 2018 showed 51% of the 2019 appropriation bill is dedicated to capital projects while 49% is for recurrent expenditure.

Sectoral analysis of the proposal shows that economic affairs sector has the lion share with 34.6% of the total budget proposal followed by the general public service sector with 22.6% while education and health sectors have 18% and 17.5% allocation respectively.

The governor disclosed that the overall objective of the the budget is to consolidate on the gains of the past years and ensure completion of all on-going projects.

The budget proposal is the last to be presented by governor AbdulFatah Ahmed whose tenure expires in May next year.

