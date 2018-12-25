Home News Kwara signs Legislative Autonomy bill into law
Kwara signs Legislative Autonomy bill into law
Kwara signs Legislative Autonomy bill into law

Kwara Governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed, has appended his signature to the state legislative funds management bill.

He also signed the 2019 appropriation bill into law as passed by the state assembly.

The Kwara state legislative funds management law is to make the legislative arm enjoy financial autonomy and be truly independent of the executive.

Kwara state is among the first states to sign the bill and Governor Ahmed said this is one of the legacies he is leaving behind for the incoming administration.

