Lagos CP urges politicians to play by the rules, shun acts of violence

The Lagos state commisioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi has called on political actors and supporters to play by the rules and distance themselves from acts that could breach the peace in the state.

The Commissioner made this statement while receiving a complaint from the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Lagos, Mr. Jimi Agbaje to the effect that his campaign boards were vandalized and removed by unknown persons. The complainant went further to post his concern on the social media alleging the vandalisation and removal of the aforementioned items.

To this end, the CP directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti Yaba, to set up a monitoring team comprising the Command’s Riders unit, to daily monitor and arrest anybody seen vandalising or defacing campaign posters or boards.

In addition, the Commissioner of Police has directed that invitation letters be sent to state Chairmen of all political parties in the state, their flag bearers, the INEC and other stakeholders for a meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 11am, at the Police Officers’ Mess, GRA, Ikeja.

This is to further drive home the fact that there is no alternative to peace and the need for all political parties, their candidates and supporters to shun acts capable of breaching the public peace.

“Constrained by limited manpower, there is no way the Command could post policemen to cover all campaign posters in the state but the much it can do, is to adopt the Aberdeen System in protecting campaign adverts and to solicit the cooperation of all and sundry in ensuring the maintenance of law and order”, he stated.

