2019: Lai Mohammed charges Police to step up security in Kwara
2019: Lai Mohammed charges Police to step up security in Kwara

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed has charged the Nigerian Police Force to intensify its efforts in apprehending hoodlums and criminals in Kwara State ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Lai Mohammed made the call at the commissioning of a new Ultra- Modern Mobile Police Barrack,in Kwara State.

Mr Mohammed said it is now expedient for the police to act fast to secure the area ,as the community had an ugly history of robbery attacks and still experiences quite a sizable number of criminal operations .

The Facility which was built by the Offa Community contains a 3 bedroom flat, 44 two bedroom flats, an Administrative Block, an Armoury , a Communication room amongst others.

The project is said to have cost a sum of seven hundred million Naira and was built within a period of six months .

