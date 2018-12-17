Lake rice to be made available soon- Govt

The Special adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Food Security has said its indigenous rice called “Lake Rice” would be hitting the Lagos markets soon before the end of this year, 2018.

Mr Okanlawon Sanni made the assertion while speaking with Newsmen on Monday in Lagos State.

He said the Lake Rice will be made available at the rate of N12,000 per bag.

Sanni said although the commodity was not available in the markets now, efforts were being made to ensure its availability to buyers during the Yuletide.

“The Lake Rice is not in the market for now but any moment from now, it will arrive from Kebbi and Lagosians will have enough of it during the festive period for N12, 000.

“The rice will be available at all local government areas across Lagos and in designated centres, retail markets and super stores,” he said.

“The state government had taken stocks of the equipment for the up calling of the Imota rice mill and that the installation will commence soon.

“One of the areas we are looking at to ensure all year round availability of the commodity is to build our mill.

“The equipment have arrived and installation will commence in earnest because that is the only way we can address the hiccups experienced in the supply chain of the commodity,” Sanni added.

