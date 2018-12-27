Home News Land dispute: Erinle, Offa disagree over S’Court judgement
Land dispute: Erinle, Offa disagree over S'Court judgement
Land dispute: Erinle, Offa disagree over S’Court judgement

Land dispute: Erinle, Offa disagree over S’Court judgement

Offa banks re-open after deadly robbery attack

Three police officers, one naval rating injured in Kwara communal clash

Internal-communal clash erupts in Kwara over disputed land

Erin Ile and Offa in Kwara state are disagreeing over a supreme court judgement on the disputed portion of land between the two communities.

While Erin Ile claims that the judgement is in its favour, Offa said it’s a lie.

Correspondent Ibrahim Alege reports that the disputed portion of land starts from where the Offa Descendants Union secretariat was built up till the Federal Polytechnic, Offa temporary campus.

The land dispute has been on for more than four decades. It has cost both communities lives and property.

The Erin Ile community is brandishing a second supreme court
judgement which affirmed an earlier judgement of 1973 that the disputed
portion of land belongs to Erin Ile.

President of Erin Ile Descendants Union, Samuel Alabi said that Erin Ile will peacefully pursue the enforcement of the judgement to the letter.

In a reaction, the Offa community described as untrue the claim by Erin-Ile.

As the dispute and exchange of words continue, it is hoped that the
enforcement of the judgement will be peacefully done to avert crisis.

