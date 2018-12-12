Man kills four children, commits suicide in Rivers

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Tuesday at Alesa in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers state when a man identified as Archibong slaughtered four of his children before hanging himself.

The deceased neighbour who pleaded anonymity said the incident occurred around 1:00am on Tuesday when the deceased hacked four of his children with a machete before hanging himself .

The source said that the deceased had on Monday night attacked the wife with machete, ostensibly to scare her away as to enable him carry out the dastardly act.

The source said that the man set his apartment ablaze before hanging himself.

“It happened in the early hours of Tuesday at about 1.00am when we were alerted that the deceased whose name is simply given as Archibong has killed four of his children”

“We all rushed to the scene and saw the four children lying dead. The deceased set his apartment ablaze and thereafter hanged himself. We also learnt that the deceased had on Monday night attacked his wife with machete and inflicted her with severe injury,” stated the source who lived close to the deceased’s house.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the story.

He said the DPO of Eleme Police Station heard about the incident and quickly mobilised his men to the scene.

He confirmed that the deceased hacked his four children to death before hanging himself.

Omoni said the corpses of the deceased and that of his four children have been evacuated to the mortuary while investigation has commenced on the incident.

