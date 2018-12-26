Home Football Manchester City loses again as Liverpool maintains lead in English Premiership
Manchester City loses again as Liverpool maintains lead in English Premiership
Manchester City loses again as Liverpool maintains lead in English Premiership

Manchester City loses again as Liverpool maintains lead in English Premiership

Premier league: West Ham beat Everton 3-1

Chelsea not ready to let go of defender, Marcos Alonso

Wolves draw Manchester City

Premier league-Man City recall on loan teenager to replace Bravo

Former Arsenal captain, Patrick Vieira appointed Nice OGC manager

Manchester City fell further down the table after suffering a defeat from Leicester City. Leicester, last week defeated Chelsea and gave Man City a taste of its bile on Boxing Day with Marc Albrighton and Ricardo on the scorers sheet. In other matches match, Liverpool thrashed Newcastle 4-0 at Anfield with Tottenham defeating dispatching Tottenham rather easily by 5 goals to nothing in Wembley. Manchester United won 3 goals to 1 at home against Huddersfield Town. Arsenal drew 1-1 in an away match with Brighton & Hove Albion.
