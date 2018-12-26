Manchester City loses again as Liverpool maintains lead in English Premiership

Share this: Tweet





Manchester City fell further down the table after suffering a defeat from Leicester City. Leicester, last week defeated Chelsea and gaveMan City a taste of its bile on Boxing Day with Marc Albrighton and Ricardo on the scorers sheet. In other matches match, Liverpool thrashed Newcastle 4-0 at Anfield with Tottenham defeating dispatching Tottenham rather easily by 5 goals to nothing in Wembley. Manchester United won 3 goals to 1 at home against Huddersfield Town. Arsenal drew 1-1 in an away match with Brighton & Hove Albion.