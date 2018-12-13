Home Business #Marketmoni: Artisans, others commend FG’s support
#Marketmoni: Artisans, others commend FG's support
Image result for #Marketmoni: Artisans, others commend FG supportAuto technicians in Apo Village who recently benefitted from the fifty thousand Naira Market Moni loans, have commended the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme, GEEP for their support.

State House Correspondent Mariah Olasehindereports that Apo mechanic Village is situated in one of the satellite towns in Abuja and  it is a place  you can find any auto spare part you are looking for and readily get a knowledgeable auto technician to fix your car.

The auto village recently became the focus of one of the Social investment schemes of the Buhari administration.

Aniebietabasi Sam, an automobile air conditioner specialist who has been working in Apo Mechanic Village  for eight years, said the  fifty thousand naira market money loan, which he recently benefitted from, has had a huge impact on his business.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had during his visit to Apo Mechanic village, had some words of assurance for these artisans.

“We do not consider any of our social investment programmes a favour to you, you deserve it because you are citizens of Nigeria. You deserve support from our common wealth.”

There are  artisans whose names are on a waiting list and are yet to benefit from the scheme.  They are optimistic, given the words of assurance from the Vice president, that it will get to them soon.

The MarketMoney scheme is a component of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme, GEEP, which is one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Buhari administration.

