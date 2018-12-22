Masari distributes 361 motorcycles to Agric extension workers

Katsina state government has procured and distributed three hundred and sixty one motorcycles for its Agric extension workers.

The bicycles are to enable the workers access different parts of the state to assist rural farmers with relevant agricultural services to enhance their

agricultural production.

The Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari who presented the motorcycles

through his Special Adviser on Agriculture, reaffirmed the commitment of

his government to initiating policies that would assist in ensuring food

security in the state.

