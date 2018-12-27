Mastermind of Chinese consulate terror attack killed alongside five other militants

Alleged mastermind of Chinese consulate terror attack identified as Aslam Baloch was on Wednesday killed alongside five militants in an upscale attack in the locality of Kandahar in Afghanistan.

The attack was confirmed by the Baloch Liberation Army spokesman, Jeeyand Baloch.

According to reports, the Chinese Consulate in Karachi was attacked by three gunmen on November 23rd, which led to a shoot out that left two policemen, two civilians and the assailants dead.

The other deceased have been identified by the BLA.

