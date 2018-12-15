Metele Attack: Operation Lafiya Dole buries victims

The bodies of 19 out of 23 military men killed in action on the 18th of November at Metele community have been buried at the Maimalari Cantonment Military cemetery in Maiduguri the Borno State capital.

The solemn ceremony was witnessed by the Governor of Borno state, his cabinet members, traditional leaders ,Chief of Army Staff and his top Commanders, the Theatre Commander and heads of various security agencies serving in Borno state

Prayers were held for the gallant servicemen who paid the Supreme price according to their various faiths as the next of kin of the affected service men watcEDh amidst tears.

It was gathered that 4 bodies of the killed servicemen still awaits burial, reasons that their next of kins are yet to show up for the Military burial ceremony.

In an emotional laden voice, the theatre Commander, Maj Gen. Benson Akinroluyo said thefFallen heroes’ names would be written in gold and their families would be taken care of according to the provisions of the Military high command.

Representative of the Chief of Army Staff ,Maj Gen Lamidi Adeosun said the army will not relent in its efforts to fight on until the remnants of the insurgents are cleared as more troops and weapons are soon going to be injected into the theatre to curtail such occurrence in future.

