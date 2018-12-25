Mexican governor, Senator die in helicopter crash

The new governor of the Mexican state of Puebla, Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, Senator Rafael Moreno Valle have died.

The couple were killed on Monday in a helicopter crash in central Mexico.

Martha Erika’s death came just days after being sworn into office.

The Puebla governor reportedly died in the crash, as did the pilot, co-pilot and a fifth passenger.

Monday’s accident happened shortly after the aircraft took off from the state capital of Puebla.

The 45-year-old was a member of the centre-right PAN party.

