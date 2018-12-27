Home International Mexico helicopter crash: President Lopez Obrador vows to investigate incident
Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to conduct a transparent and independent investigation into a helicopter crash that killed a Mexican governor and her husband.

President Obrador added that calls have come for several quarters hence it is important to carry out an investigation.

Opposition politicians are also calling for an independent investigation amidst conspiracy theories spreading on social media.

A senior opposition figure and governor of the state of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso died along with a senator and former Puebla governor Rafael Moreno, when their Agusta helicopter came down shortly after take-off.

