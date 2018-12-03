Migrants take hunger strike to Tijuana border

A group of migrants have taken their hunger strike to Tijuana’s border crossing in a bid to drum up pressure on U.S. authorities to grant them asylum.

But President Donald Trump has called the migrants ‘an invasion,’ deployed the U.S. military to the southern border, and adviced Mexico to send them back.

The Trump administration has been in talks with the Mexican government about keeping the migrants in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed by U.S. courts.

