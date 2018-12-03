Home International Migrants take hunger strike to Tijuana border
Migrants take hunger strike to Tijuana border
International
0

Migrants take hunger strike to Tijuana border

0
0
now viewing

Migrants take hunger strike to Tijuana border

now playing

US military warns thousands in migrant caravan not to apply for asylum

now playing

Congolese migrants flood home, Angola denies claims of brutal crackdown

now playing

Five migrants found dead near Spain's Coast

now playing

Hundreds of migrants trapped in detention centers in Libyan capital after clashes

now playing

Italy clashes with EU over migrants stranded on rescue boat

Image result for Migrants take hunger strike to Tijuana borderA group of migrants have taken their hunger strike to Tijuana’s border crossing in a bid to drum up pressure on U.S. authorities to grant them asylum.

But President Donald Trump has called the migrants ‘an invasion,’ deployed the U.S. military to the southern border, and adviced Mexico to send them back.

The Trump administration has been in talks with the Mexican government about keeping the migrants in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed by U.S. courts.

Related Posts

US military warns thousands in migrant caravan not to apply for asylum

TVCN 0

Congolese migrants flood home, Angola denies claims of brutal crackdown

TVCN 0

Five migrants found dead near Spain’s Coast

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies