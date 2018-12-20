Military, Police launch manhunt for Badeh’s killers

The military and the police have launched a probe into the murder of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh.

Some detectives have been deployed to Nasarawa State by the Inspector-General of police, Ibrahim Idris. The police has also begun the search for a friend of the deceased who was kidnapped at the scene of the incident.

The police disclosed that the late Air Marshal Badeh’s driver who sustained gunshot wounds, survived the attack.

The details were contained in a statement on the preliminary investigation into the murder, by the police.

On the 18th December, 2018 at about 1835hrs, the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) while returning from his farm located in Panda Development Area, Karu LGA was attacked by gunmen at Tudu-Uku along Gitata-Keffi Road.

He was in company of his friend and driver when unknown gunmen ambushed and opened fire on his moving vehicle.

The former Chief of Defense Staff suffered gunshot injury which resulted to his death, while his driver was injured and the said friend abducted.

The Corpse of the late Air Chief Marshal and the injured driver has been taken to NAF Hospital, Abuja.

