Minimum Wage: Govs to meet with Buhari today
Minimum Wage: Govs to meet with Buhari today

The chances of civil servants getting the N30, 000 minimum wage this year is getting slimmer, but state governors will on Monday (today), meet president Muhammadu Buhari over the matter.

The governors met in Abuja on Thursday, but refused to brief reporters on what they discussed.

The governors had argued that states lack the required resources to pay the N30, 000 being demanded by Labour as minimum wage.

They had proposed N22, 500 as what they can pay as minimum wage, maintaining that the only condition available to them, if they must meet Labour’s demand, is retrenchment, an alternative the workers have kicked against.

