Modular theatre inaugurated at 465 Nigeria Airforce hospital
Modular theatre inaugurated at 465 Nigeria Airforce hospital

Modular theatre inaugurated at 465 Nigeria Airforce hospital

Nigerian war helicopters strike Boko Haram targets

Nigerian Airforce destroys Boko Haram base in Lake Chad

NAF strikes neutralise several Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Airforce upgrades logistics to increase operations

Airforce receives additional 1500 new personnel

Image result for Modular theatre inaugurated at 465 Nigeria Airforce hospitalThe Nigerian Airforce has laid down modalities that would ensure its men enjoy effective healthcare delivery.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar disclosed this in Kano on the occasion of the inauguration of a Modular Theatre at the 465 Nigerian Airforce Hospital.

The Airforce chief said would enable fighters in the Northeast access healthcare facilities with ease and the facility would also be of use to other residents of the state.

He called on all and sundry to support the Nigerian Airforce for maximum security coverage to be achieved.

