Modular theatre inaugurated at 465 Nigeria Airforce hospital

The Nigerian Airforce has laid down modalities that would ensure its men enjoy effective healthcare delivery.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar disclosed this in Kano on the occasion of the inauguration of a Modular Theatre at the 465 Nigerian Airforce Hospital.

The Airforce chief said would enable fighters in the Northeast access healthcare facilities with ease and the facility would also be of use to other residents of the state.

He called on all and sundry to support the Nigerian Airforce for maximum security coverage to be achieved.

