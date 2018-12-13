Home Business NACCIMA partners banks to improve business environment through digitalised processes
Members of the Nigerian association of chambers of commerce, industry, mines and agriculture are now in tune with simple banking services that will help grow small businesses and stabilise the economy.

This formed discussions at a partnership forum between NACCIMA and two commercial banks operating in the country.

The ultimate aim of this partnership is to provide safe, secure and universal business tool for financial transactions anywhere around the world.

