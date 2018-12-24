NAF immortalizes Squadron leader, wings new UAV pilots

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has named the newly commissioned Pilots’ Crew Room at the Headquarters Air Task Force (HQ ATF) Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Maiduguri after the late senior officer, Squadron Leader (Sqn Ldr) Muhammed Bello Baba-Ari.



He was honoured for paying the supreme price on 28 September 2018 while participating in the aerial display rehearsals for the 58th Nigerian Independence Day Celebration.

The ceremony, which took place in Maiduguri also witnessed the commissioning of a newly constructed HQ ATF Extension Building as well as the winging of 5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) pilots.







