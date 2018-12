The Nigerian Air Force Officer’s Wives Association has donated some relief materials to Vaginal Vesico fistula patients at the VVF center in Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos Plateau State.

This according to the association is part of efforts to alleviate the sufferings of less privileged persons.

NAFOWA Chairperson, Ground Training Command Chapter Nafisa Idi Amin challenged the well to do in society to come to the aid of the patients who are mostly from poor backgrounds.

