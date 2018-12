The Naira on Monday, sustained its free fall at the parallel market, defying attempts by the CBN to awash the market with liquidity.

Naira trades at N369 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchange for N480 and N412, respectively.

Trading at the official CBN window saw the Naira closing at N306.85/$1

As part of the Move to boost liquidity, CBN increased weekly sales to BDCs from 60,000 dollars to 75,000 dollars.

