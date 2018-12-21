NAKSS urges Kwara Assembly to name Int’l Aviation College after Saraki

The Senate of the National Association of Kwara State Students’ (NAKSS) has asked the State House of Assembly to name the International Aviation College after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The NAKSS Senate also passed a vote of confidence on Saraki, the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Ali Ahmad and the Assembly for their

responsiveness to the yearnings of the people.

The students’ legislature made this known in its resolutions during a

special session held at the State House of Assembly hallowed chamber to commemorate the 56th birthday of the senate president.

