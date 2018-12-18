Home Uncategorized Nasarawa govt sets to complete Virology centre
Nasarawa govt sets to complete Virology centre
Uncategorized
0

Nasarawa govt sets to complete Virology centre

0
0
now viewing

Nasarawa govt sets to complete Virology centre

now playing

Lassa fever kills one, infects three in Ondo, Edo states

now playing

FMC Owo seeks upgrade of facility to teaching hospital

now playing

Lassa fever: Experts urge govt to standardise Infectious control practices

now playing

FCT records new case of Lassa fever

Lassa-Fever-TVCNews22
now playing

Lassa Fever has claimed 110 lives this year - NCDC

Image result for Nasarawa govt sets to complete Virology centre

The Nasarawa State Government has said it will complete the ongoing Virology Diagnostic Center in January 2019, to pave way for early detection of Lassa fever and other disease outbreaks in the state.

The Chief Medical Director of Dalhatu Afraf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, Dr.
Ikrama Hassan disclosed this to TVC News in Lafia, the capital of the state.

He added that, the center when completed would boost health care delivery
in the North Central region.

Related Posts

Lassa fever kills one, infects three in Ondo, Edo states

TVCN 0

FMC Owo seeks upgrade of facility to teaching hospital

TVCN 0

Lassa fever: Experts urge govt to standardise Infectious control practices

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies