Nasarawa govt sets to complete Virology centre

The Nasarawa State Government has said it will complete the ongoing Virology Diagnostic Center in January 2019, to pave way for early detection of Lassa fever and other disease outbreaks in the state.

The Chief Medical Director of Dalhatu Afraf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, Dr.

Ikrama Hassan disclosed this to TVC News in Lafia, the capital of the state.

He added that, the center when completed would boost health care delivery

in the North Central region.

