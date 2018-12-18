Home Health Nasarawa to include Human trafficking education in school curricula
Nasarawa to include Human trafficking education in school curricula
Nasarawa to include Human trafficking education in school curricula

National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has consulted with the National education Resource Center to include human trafficking education in primary and secondary school curricula.

Director General of the agency, Jullie Okah-Donli said this when she
paid a courtesy call to the state Governor Tanko Al-makura at the Government House in Lafia.

She believes the move will help underage children know what to do when their rights are abused.

