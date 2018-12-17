Home News NASS staff take protest to gate, prevent entry
National Assembly workers this Monday made good their threat to commence a four day warning strike.

The workers gather as early as 6:30am on  Monday to close all entrances leading to the national Assembly complex.

Armed security men , made up of mobile policemen and the NSCDC are on ground to prevent breakdown of law and order.

If the Protest continues as resolved by the workers, President Muhammadu Buhari may not be able to lay next year’s budget proposal as planned.

Meanwhile, Spokesman of the House, Abdulrasaq Namdas is hoping the National Assembly leadership will be able to persuade the staff to halt the warning strike today. But workers only bank alerts will make them shelve the picketing.

In the meantime, protesting NASS workers shut down electricity, complex now in complete darkness.

FCT Commissioner of Police in closed door meeting with PASAN leaders over President Muhammadu Buhari’s Wednesday visit to the National Assembly.

