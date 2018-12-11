NBA President vs EFCC: Court adjourns arraignment to Dec.18

The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned arraignment of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC until 18th December.

The EFCC informed Justice Muslim Sule Hassan that the lawyer has been evading service of the N1.4bn fraud charge instituted against him by the commission.

Counsel to the NBA President, Wole Olanipekun argued that as his client is in court, the said service should be effected on him personally in the court room but the EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo insisted that he was not in the position to effect the said service in Court since the charge is with the Commission’s Investigative Officer in Abuja.

On the basis of the argument, the Judge then ordered the Commission to effect service of the charge on Paul Usoro.

The EFCC had planned to arraign the NBA Boss over allegation of fraud to the tune of N1.4 Billion naira owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

