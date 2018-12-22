NEMA urges market managers to boost fire safety measures

The National Emergency Management Agency has asked managers of markets across the country to boost fire safety measures by investing in fire extinguishers.

NEMA also wants them to enroll in insurance schemes to save for the rainy

day.

Emergency officials say many times, the fires are humanly induced. They blame traders for negligence most of the time.

They specifically identified failure to switch off power terminals at

workstations among others as causes of market fires.

The NEMA and fire service officials went into a practical session, educating

the traders on how to handle fire incidents .

The traders appreciated all that has been taught them, and pledge to work

according to the standards laid down.

The emergency officials tasked them to get fire extinguishers and enroll in

insurance schemes to help them in times of need.

Traders said many of them have not recovered since last year’s fire and have promised to heed the advice given them to forestall a

recurrence.

Share this: Tweet



