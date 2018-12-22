Home News NEMA urges market managers to boost fire safety measures
NEMA urges market managers to boost fire safety measures
News
Nigeria
0

NEMA urges market managers to boost fire safety measures

0
0
now viewing

NEMA urges market managers to boost fire safety measures

now playing

Fire destroys 20 shops in Akure

now playing

Data centre spared as fire caught EFCC's Wuse Office

now playing

121 Nigerians return from Libya - NEMA

now playing

NEMA receives 50th flight of assisted voluntary returnees from Libya

now playing

More than 400,000 persons affected by flood in 50 LGAs - NEMA

Image result for NEMA urges market managers to boost fire safety measures

The National Emergency Management Agency has asked managers of markets across the country to boost fire safety measures by investing in fire extinguishers.

NEMA also wants them to enroll in insurance schemes to save for the rainy
day.

Emergency officials say many times, the fires are humanly induced. They blame traders for negligence most of the time.

They specifically identified failure to switch off power terminals at
workstations among others as causes of market fires.

The NEMA and fire service officials went into a practical session, educating
the traders on how to handle fire incidents .

The traders appreciated all that has been taught them, and pledge to work
according to the standards laid down.

The emergency officials tasked them to get fire extinguishers and enroll in
insurance schemes to help them in times of need.

Traders said many of them have not recovered since last year’s fire and have promised to heed the advice given them to forestall a
recurrence.

Related Posts

Fire destroys 20 shops in Akure

TVCN 0

Data centre spared as fire caught EFCC’s Wuse Office

TVCN 0

121 Nigerians return from Libya – NEMA

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies