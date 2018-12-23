New Abuja airport terminal designed for passengers’ comfort – FAAN

The newly inaugurated international terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was designed give maximum comfort to air travelers. This was according to a statement made by the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Saleh Dunoma.



He explained that the facility provided in the new terminal would ensure speedy processing of passengers with lot of ease and assured that both the airlines and passengers would experience a great difference compared to what they were used to in the old terminal in terms of space and passengers’ processing equipment.

According to him, FAAN is committed to meeting the needs arising from the expected increase in number of passengers and aircraft movement by proving adequate manpower.





