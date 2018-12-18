NEXIM agrees to $1bn trade facilitation deal with AFREXIM





The Nigerian Export-Import Bank has agreed to a $1billion trade facilitation deal with the African Export-Import Bank for Nigeria and other West African countries.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the Intra-African Trade Fair in Cairo, Egypt.

NEXIM Bank said the MoU would be implemented under the Nigeria-Africa Trade and Investment Promotion Programme to aid trade and investment flows between Nigeria and other African countries.

The agreement states AFREXIM will provide $1billion Line of Credit, to be given by NEXIM bank to worthy projects and transactions in support of intra-African trade and investments.











