Home Business NEXIM bank gives N15bn to exporters
NEXIM bank gives N15bn to exporters
Business
News
Nigeria
0

NEXIM bank gives N15bn to exporters

0
0
now viewing

NEXIM bank gives N15bn to exporters

now playing

NEXIM sets aside N37billion to support export commodities

Image result for NEXIM bank gives N15bn to exportersThe Nigerian Export Import Bank has disbursed more than N15 billion to boost export activities in the South West region of the country.

The Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM, Stella Okotete, said the disbursement will show the growth of non-oil export and contributions to Gross Domestic Product of Nigeria.

Okotete added that the state of Apapa road is reducing growth in the non-oil export as the number of trucks on the road is increasing the turnaround time from 90 days to 180 days, thereby reducing revenue contribution from the sector.

Related Posts

NEXIM sets aside N37billion to support export commodities

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies