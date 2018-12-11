NEXIM bank gives N15bn to exporters

The Nigerian Export Import Bank has disbursed more than N15 billion to boost export activities in the South West region of the country.

The Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM, Stella Okotete, said the disbursement will show the growth of non-oil export and contributions to Gross Domestic Product of Nigeria.

Okotete added that the state of Apapa road is reducing growth in the non-oil export as the number of trucks on the road is increasing the turnaround time from 90 days to 180 days, thereby reducing revenue contribution from the sector.

Share this: Tweet



