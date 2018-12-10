NGO presents awards to deserving individuals, organisations

Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative has held ‘Kaleidoscope 2018’, an award ceremony for various recipients in honour of their selfless contributions to humanity.

The event which took place over the weekend at the prestigious Shell Hall of the Muson centre had dignitaries from all walks of life who graced the august occasion.

On the roll call of the list of awardees include the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode who was recognised for driving change that has positively impacted on the lives of the state residents.

Others include Ibikunle Amosun and Abiola Ajimobi who are both Governors of Ogun and Oyo state respectively.

A former Chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, Late Wale Aboderin was conferred a posthumous humanitarian award for his ‘humanitarian and social conscious endeavours’.

Independent daily newspaper, The Guardian, won Media Advocate Award while the events’ Safety and Security Award was given to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). International Organisation for Migration (IOM) was also honoured with the Humanitarian Award of the year.

In her speech, the convener of the organisation, Dr. Ama Onyerinma stated that the NGO was established to transform the lives of women and children through education, social awareness and advocacy by investing in the community and promoting positive social change.

Chairperson Board of Trustee of the group, Mr Gbenga Oguntayo also harped on the need to move beyond the comfort zones and push harder to achieve admirable and praiseworthy feats.

