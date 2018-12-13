NGO wants govt to create better welfare policies for elderly women

Federal and state governments have been advised to create better welfare policies for elderly women in the society.

A non governmental organisation in Lagos gave the advise at a welfare programme for more than 1000 widows, elderly and underprivileged women selected across the State.

President of the OVL Foundation, Victor Olaniyan said the idea is to create a relaxed atmosphere and give succor to women in need during this Christmas season.

Beneficiaries received free medical test as well as food items. They were also entertained with gospel performances.

Share this: Tweet



