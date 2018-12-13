NGO wants govt to create better welfare policies for elderly women

00
Federal and state governments have been advised to create better welfare policies for elderly women in the society.
A non governmental organisation in Lagos gave the advise at a welfare programme for more than 1000 widows, elderly and underprivileged women selected across the State.
President of the OVL Foundation, Victor Olaniyan said the idea is to create a relaxed atmosphere and give succor to women in need during this Christmas season.
Beneficiaries received free medical test as well as food items. They were also entertained with gospel performances.