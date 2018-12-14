Home Business Nigeria files $1.1 bn London lawsuit against Shell, Eni over oil deal
Nigeria files $1.1 bn London lawsuit against Shell, Eni over oil deal
Business
International
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria files $1.1 bn London lawsuit against Shell, Eni over oil deal

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria files $1.1 bn London lawsuit against Shell, Eni over oil deal

now playing

Buhari to present 2019 Budget proposal December 19

now playing

71 Reps sponsor bill to return Nigeria to parliamentary system

now playing

We will conduct 2019 polls using existing laws - INEC

now playing

Teenage attacker dies in explosion in Borno

now playing

Theresa May survives 'No Confidence Vote'

Lawyers for the Nigerian government said they had filed a $1.1 billion lawsuit against Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in a commercial court in London on Thursday in relation to a 2011 oilfield deal.

The OPL 245 oilfield is also at the heart of an ongoing corruption trial in Milan in which former and current Shell and Eni officials are on the bench.

“It is alleged that purchase monies purportedly paid to the Federal Republic of Nigeria were in fact immediately paid through to a company controlled by Dan Etete, formerly the Nigerian minister of petroleum, and used for, amongst other things, bribes and kickbacks,” the statement said.

Related Posts

Buhari to present 2019 Budget proposal December 19

TVCN 0

71 Reps sponsor bill to return Nigeria to parliamentary system

TVCN 0

We will conduct 2019 polls using existing laws – INEC

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies