Nigeria joins world to celebrate Anti-Corruption day

As Nigeria, joins the rest of the world to commemorate International Anti Corruption Day, lets take a quick look at the World Corruption Index.

The 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index of 180 countries reported by Transparency International, uses a scale of 1 to 100, with 0 as highly corrupt and 100 very clean.

This year shows some alarming trend with two third of Countries scoring below 5o.

New Zealand came tops and Somalia scores the lowest, but no country has been certified clean, no country scored a hundred percent, no Country is Perfect.

Anti-corruption ranking

Nigeria has been ranked the 148th least corrupt nation out of 175 countries. Corruption Rank in Nigeria averaged 120.45 from 1996 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 152 in 2005 and a record low of 52 in 1997.

During President Buhari’s election campaign in 2015, he promised to fight against corruption and Since his election in April 2015, the anti-graft war has remained one of his topmost priority.

Some Nigerians have described the war as “perfect” while others described it as a “selective” war against corruption led by Mr President. But the governing party, the APC have described the anti-graft war as hugely successful.

On January the 24th Januar2016, Chief Olu Falae, the former secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria said “Buhari’s anti-corruption war is selective and getting out of hand”.

Olu Falae was named as one of the beneficiary of the controversial $2 billion arms deal, an allegation he refuted

On 24 August 2015, Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, a former governor of Kaduna State challenged President Muhammadu to probe his military regime between 1983 and 1985 if he is really serious about anti-corruption war.

He accused the president of violation of federal character law.

According to the founder of the Deeper life bible church, Pastor Kumuyi: “Buhari’s anti-corruption war, a step in right direction”.

