Nigeria Super Eagles is 4th best team in Africa – FIFA

FIFA’s end-of-year ranking released today shows that, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will finish the year as the 4th best team in Africa.

The Super Eagles position is unchanged as they remain 44th in the world with more than a thousand accumulated points.

1 thousand, 427 points accumulated.

The Terrenga Lions of Senegal lead the way on the continent, closely followed by Tunisia in 2nd. Morocco come in 3rd and DR Congo are 5th.

Ghana, Cameroon, Egypt, Burkina-Faso and Mali complete the top 10 in Africa in that order.

South Africa come in a distant 72nd in the world.

