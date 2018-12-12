Home News Nigerian Army dismisses allegations of war crimes in battle against insurgency
Nigerian Army dismisses allegations of war crimes in battle against insurgency
Nigerian Army dismisses allegations of war crimes in battle against insurgency

Nigerian Army dismisses allegations of war crimes in battle against insurgency

Nigerian court adjourns MTN, central bank case until Jan. 22

PPPRA assures Nigerians of stable fuel price during festive periods

Nigeria's capital importation decreases to $2.85 billion in Q3 –NBS

Atiku, Ezekwesili absent as Buhari, others sign peace accord

Senators in rowdy session over EFCC's board confirmation

The Nigerian Army has dismissed allegations that it is guilty of war crimes in the prosecution of the battle against insurgency

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman while reacting to the submission by the International Criminal Court, ICC, said the Nigerian Army has not been arraigned before any court for this.

Usman said, the Army has not been accused of any wrong doing let alone being arraigned before any court.

He said although it is true that the OTP is currently investigating allegations of human rights violations made against the Army, and that investigation is still at its preliminary stages and does not translate to standing trial, let alone being found guilty.

