Nigerian Navy promotes senior officers
Nigerian Navy promotes senior officers

Nigerian Navy promotes senior officers

The Nigerian Navy Board has approved the promotion of 87 senior officers to the ranks of Rear Admiral, Commodore, Captain and Commander.

Among the newly promoted senior officers are 10 Rear Admirals, 25 Commodores, 24 Captains and 28 Commanders. The 10 Admirals promoted include Commodores DM Dogonyaro, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Kachia; TA Imam, Director of Policy Naval Headquarters; RO Mohammed, Director of Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve, Naval Headquarters.

Others are IB Yusuf, Director of Personnel Release, Naval Headquarters; WO Kayoda, Director Navigation/Positioning and Timing, Defence Space Administration; OE Eyo, Commander NNS BEECROFT; SO Agada, Directing Staff NDC; EE Aneke Commodore Naval Drafting; MM Bashir, Directing Staff NDC and AO Ayobanjo Deputy Commandant, Naval War College Nigeria.

Those promoted to rank of Commodore are Captains T Sani, MN Madugu, OO Fadeyi, AA Gaya, S Dahun, OA Oludude, SD Atakpa, A Baba-Inna, PE Effah, AA Mustapha CD Okehie, I Okpala, OBF Oladipo , OO Soyemi, EA Zipele. Others are AK Ezenma, C Onyemaobi, SA Yahaya, SH Abdullahi, KM Bushi, SA Ejaro, G Obaje, AE Bello, ID Nurudeen and IA Ahmed.

The newly promoted senior officers will be decorated at a later date.

