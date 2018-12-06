NLC president elected to preside over Int’l trade union confederation

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Philibus Wabba, mni, has just been elected President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) in Copenhagen, Denmark .

ITUC is the largest trade union federation in the world, It was formed November 1st, 2006 after the merger of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions and the World Confederation of Labour in Vienna, Austria.

ITUC represents 207 million workers across the globe with 331 labour centres in 163 countries.

Comrade Wabba is the first African to be elected President of ITUC and this is worth celebrating as it is a great honour to Nigeria and the entire Africa, the election is for a term of 4 years.

