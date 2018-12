The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to sign agreements with third-party financiers to revamp Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

The Corporation’s Upstream Chief Operating Officer, Bello Rabiu said government has to engage an external consultant to review the status of the refineries in the country.

Rabiu said the corporation is expected to have signed all requisite agreements by the end of the coming and work will begin by next year.

Share this: Tweet