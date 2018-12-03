Normalcy returns to muna garage, Maiduguri following twin suicide bombings

Normalcy has returned to Muna Garage in Maiduguri following Saturday’s twin suicide bombings which killed 2 persons and injured 5 Civilian JTF members.

Muna Garage accommodates thousands of Internally Displaced Persons with several IDP camps situated in the populated area.

Muna Garage has been the area worst hit by insurgent attacks in the Maiduguri municipality after molai, with a record of six Suicide Bombing attacks in the past year

The atmosphere around Muna Garage following the attack was tense as Members of the Civilian joint task force were on alert and clearing the signs of wreckage from Saturday night’s attack

They resiliently continue to check vehicles and passengers heading to other parts of Borno State and beyond.

Muna Garage remains a prime target for suicide Bombers , due to its porous nature

.

Share this: Tweet



