North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the U.S. administration for stepping up sanctions and pressure on the nuclear-armed country.

A statement signed by the ministry warns of a return to “exchanges of fire” and that disarming Pyongyang could be blocked forever.

The statement also adds that If the U.S. administration believed that heightened sanctions and pressure would force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons, “it will count as its greatest miscalculation, and it will block the path to denuclearization on the Korean peninsula forever.

The international ministry assertion was launched below the identify of the coverage analysis director of the Institute for American Research.

