The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Abia state, said it is committed to ridding the state of illegal mining and oil bunkering.

The service says it has successfully apprehended and prosecuted about 17 cases of illegal possession of DPK and AGO in the past two weeks.

Head of the service in the state commended the efforts of other sister agencies for their support and also the public for giving vital information to security agencies in the state .

