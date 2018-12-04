Home News Ogun AD guber candidate charges INEC to ensure fair polls
date 2018-12-04

Ogun AD guber candidate charges INEC to ensure fair polls
Image result for Oluseyi OlowookereThe governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in Ogun state, Oluseyi Olowookere has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Security agents to be impartial in the conduct and supervision of the 2019 general elections.

Olowookere made the call while speaking to journalists after his visit to Yewa Traditional Council at Ilaro, Ogun State.

He affirmed that the 2019 elections will be about the people and their credibility hence the need to ensure credible polls.

