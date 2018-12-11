Home News Oil producing states deserve an increase in monthly allocation – Bayelsa Govt.
The State Bayelsa Government has demanded for an increase in monthly allocation from the Federal Government.

The demand was made by the State Deputy Governor at a visit of a delegation from the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission Office Abuja.

He said Bayelsa and every other oil-producing state in Nigeria deserve an increase in monthly allocation.

The Bayelsa Deputy Governor also said that the oil producing states deserve a better deal after years of pollution and other forms of environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, as a result of exploration and exploitation activities of the International Oil Companies.

The leader of the delegation said the sharing formula was last reviewed in 2012.

